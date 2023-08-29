Valley clinic awarded $1 million for free health care services

Greater access to free healthcare services, that's what a Valley clinic will now be able to provide to nearly 4,000 more people.

The state awarded Access Esperanza Clinic $1 million in family planning funding. The clinic is currently serving more than 5,000 patients.

The clinic says the uninsured and those with low-income qualify for the free services.

"It does provide a complete physical from head to toe, cancer screenings, provides lab work for other alignments for blood level anemia," Access Esperanza Clinics CEO Patricio Gonzales said.

Gonzales says the funding will also go towards providing free birth control and diabetes screenings.

To check to see if you qualify, you can call any of their four clinics in Hidalgo County.