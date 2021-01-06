Valley clinic hopes to soon become COVID-19 vaccine provider

With four locations in Willacy and Cameron County, Su Clinica Health Center hopes to soon join the list of COVID-19 providers in the Valley.

"We are in a surge. We know that because our positivity rate has gone up," Chief Executive Officer of Su Clinica Dr. Elena Marin said. "We are at 39% just at Su Clinica, we want to be just below 5% to feel comfortable and that has been steadily going up in the last several weeks."

To address the surge in positive infections, Dr. Marin said the clinic is in the process of applying to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider. Only the Santa Rosa location has been approved.

