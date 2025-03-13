Valley Congressional leaders react to House passage of federal funding bill

Photo credit: MGN Online/Vecteezy

On Tuesday, the House passed legislation to avert a partial government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September.

The bill now goes to the Senate where it needs to pass to get the bill to President Donald Trump's desk.

Below are reactions from Congress members Monica De La Cruz and Vicente Gonzalez.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, voted in favor of the bill.

"South Texans gave us a mandate to deliver on the conservative agenda while cutting waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars. By passing today’s continuing resolution, we are extending government funding to continue our work to cut reckless spending, boost military defenses, support border patrol, and ensure families can access the programs they rely on. The overall bill spends less while supporting core government operations and our national security. Though I am disappointed that FY2025 Community Project Funding is not included in this legislation, my team will continue to monitor developments and work to secure critical investments for our communities.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, voted against the bill.

“I would gladly vote on a bill that fulfills our government’s promise to care for our veterans,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Sadly, this bill betrays those who wore our uniform, fought for our freedom, and sacrificed greatly for our country. It fails to include the almost $23 billion needed to care for veterans. Tens of thousands of veterans in South Texas will be devastated by these massive cuts. Some of these heroes were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and many other dangerous substances. This partisan stopgap bill also strips funding for affordable housing programs for low-income South Texas families and nutrition assistance for our seniors and children. Lastly, this bill would be disastrous for our community, as it does not include Community Project Funding for vital projects throughout South Texas.”

"In the last few years this funding has been key to providing millions of federal dollars specifically tailored to our communities’ unique and often left-behind needs. Just last year, I delivered over $15 million of Community Project Funding to improve roads and drainage, support local law enforcement, and increase economic development in South Texas. I’m ready to work with my colleagues to pass actual bipartisan legislation to fund the government and support our communities. We cannot continue to fund our government with these short-term stopgap solutions that only hurt South Texans and Americans alike.”