Valley congressman offers to help Americans in Mexico following travel restrictions

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced Friday that his office will be open to help Americans who may be stuck in Mexico after new travel restrictions were announced.

"My office is open to help those Americans who may be stuck in Mexico or have questions regarding these new travel restrictions," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is on his second day of self-quarantine after one of his colleges in Washington tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who wishes to contact the congressman’s office can call 1-888-217-0261.