Valley congressman supports bill that provides citizenship for deported veterans

A Valley congressman is re-introducing a bill he first pitched more than two years ago to give deported veterans a pathway to citizenship.

"I think everybody agrees that we should not be deporting someone who wore a uniform and fought for our freedom,” Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said. “Many of these are highly decorated veterans who come back with high levels of PTSD, maybe get in a fight or altercation and the next thing you know they find themselves deported."

The Repatriate Our Patriots Act is designed to protect certain veterans from being deported - while also providing them with a procedure to become citizens.

Congressman Gonzalez said deporting veterans has been going on for years. He says this is something that needs to end and believes a new administration improves the chances that it does.

The only veterans who would not be allowed to return to the U.S. are any who have been convicted of serious crimes such as murder, rape, or terrorism.