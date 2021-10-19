Valley Congressman weighs in on Title 42, nonessential travel resumeing

A Valley congressman has weighed in on the future of Title 42, a policy that blocks migrants from coming into the U.S. for health reasons, as cross-border travel is set to resume for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 next month.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) says it’s time to open the border for the sake of local businesses.

“There are businesses that depend 30, 40, 50 70% on Mexican shoppers,” Cuellar said. “If we don’t open this in a safe way, remember they have to show vaccination proof, or they can’t come in.”

Cuellar says opening the border to only those vaccinated against the virus is safe, adding that Title 42 will remain in place, echoing Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

More than 1.2 million migrants have been expelled under Title 42 since the pandemic began.