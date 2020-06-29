Valley congressmen urge Texas Gov. Abbott to send National Guard amid coronavirus outbreak

Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, on Monday announced that they had sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, urging him to send National Guard forces to the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a news release sent by the Gonzalez’ office, the congressmen called on Abbott to send the National Guard to assist health care personnel with the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The congressmen urge Abbott to “call on the White House to withdraw the current Presidentially-authorized 5,500 troops deployed at the border, immediately shift those troops and resources to provide medical support and expand hospital capacity in the RGV,” according to the release.

Demand for intensive care unit beds has "surpassed capacity" in Valley counties, according to the release. “Lacking space for COVID-19 patients in ICUs, emergency rooms across the Lower Rio Grande Valley are forced to continue to care for those who need intensive treatment even as new patients arrive at higher and higher rates.”