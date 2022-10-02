x

Valley counties support Domestic Violence Awareness Month

6 hours 55 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, October 02 2022 Oct 2, 2022 October 02, 2022 12:58 PM October 02, 2022 in News - Local

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office held their second annual Brides March Saturday. 

Willacy County also showed their support Saturday by hosting a Walk in their Shoes silent walk to honor the victims who lost their lives to domestic violence. 

