Valley counties support Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office held their second annual Brides March Saturday.
Willacy County also showed their support Saturday by hosting a Walk in their Shoes silent walk to honor the victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.
