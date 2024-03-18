Valley daycare concerned over respiratory illnesses other than COVID

It's been four years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and a lot has changed these past four years, including how we treat and deal with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even updated their recommendations.

The Kids Kollege Learning Center in Edinburg say they welcome the new recommendations as staff at the daycare say it's not COVID they're worried about. They're concerned about other respiratory diseases.

"Now that we're back to the normalcy, I think you would say we haven't really gone back," Owner Alex Rios said.

Rios' daycare was one of the few that stayed opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were fewer kids and staff.

"So anytime that we even have any type of flu symptom or COVID, we'd have to shut down a room completely for seven days. So, if there were 10 kids in there, I sent them all home and again, business wise, it hurts," Rios said.

Now, the CDC says you should take the same precautions with COVID like you would with the flu.

"If a person tests positive for COVID, and they are not exhibiting fever and no fever within 24 hours without the use...of any type of acetaminophen, ibuprofen, aspirin, fever reduction medication, that person is able to return to work or to school," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said.

Rios says he's okay with the new changes. The staff at his daycare are seeing more cases of other respiratory illnesses compared to COVID.

"[The] hand, foot, mouth is very contagious among children, especially one touch and that's all it takes. RSV, another of the upper respiratory diseases...[parents need to] get a doctor's excuse, and they get to come back," Rios said.

The Hidalgo County Health Department says COVID is now considered an endemic, which means it's become more like the flu and chickenpox.

Rios says the daycare is happy to be working with kids again just like the old days.

Watch the video above for the full story.