Valley diabetes patient hopeful after Eli Lilly announces price cap on insulin

A $35 dollar cap for insulin was announced Tuesday by the drugmaker Eli Lilly.

Experts say one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley know they have diabetes.

Weslaco resident Ramon Rodriguez is among those people. He has type two diabetes and has been battling it for eight years now.

His condition requires he take insulin, but while he has health insurance, he says he still has to pay out of pocket for his insulin treatments.

“The insulin is way too high, way too expensive right now," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez doesn't get his insulin with Eli Lilly, but now that he knows about the price change, he's hoping to switch over

The price cap is effective immediately.

Those without insurance can download an insulin savings card online at insulinaffordability.com