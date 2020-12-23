Valley doctor among the first vaccinated for COVID-19 speaks out

Healthcare workers at UTRGV's School of Medicine were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Valley on Tuesday.

Dr. Chelsea Chang, an internist at UT Health RGV received one the first doses of the vaccine, 24-hours later she hasn't felt any serious side effects.

"The muscle soreness is kind of expected, similar to other shots that we have but really it's been good," Chang said. "I do feel a little bit like I got a workout in but those small things are definitely worth the overall benefits of the vaccine."

