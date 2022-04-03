Valley doctor raises awareness about colon cancer following positive diagnosis

A Valley doctor is urging people as young as 30 to get screened for colon cancer and sharing the story of his diagnosis in hopes the message inspires others.

Longtime DHR Health Gastroenterologist Dr. Carlos Cardenas was diagnosed with colon cancer when he was 51 years old.

"My heart sank down to my feet," Cardenas said. "My kids were still growing up. I was really concerned about that, as anybody would be when they get a cancer diagnosis."

He's been treating Valley patients for colon cancer since the 90s, but Cardenas says he never expected that he would be the patient one day.

Through treatment and a full-circle experience, his perspective of the disease has changed.

"When I talk to my patients about it, when I found this in other people, I can relate to them in the first person," Cardenas said. "I've done that three times in the last week and a half about what this means because I've experienced it myself. I can understand that somebody might feel embarrassed about coming to have an examination, but you know, embarrassment is a really dumb thing to die from. No one should die from embarrassment. While not everybody wants to sign up to have somebody put a tube up their yahoo— come get it done because it could save your life."

