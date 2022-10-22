Valley doctor says pediatric respiratory infections are on the rise

Valley doctors are warning parents about a spike in cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

They’re also seeing an increase in pediatric flu infections. RSV and the flu are similar, but RGV can be very dangerous for babies, according to Dr. Margaret Gutierrez.

“I can’t predict, but I think it's going to get worse because the holidays are coming and when people get together for the holidays they are usually indoors in a small space,” Gutierrez said.

Doctors statewide also reported an increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to RSV. They’re associating the increase with looser Covid restrictions.