Valley elections departments extending office hours on Tuesday

The election departments of Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties are extending their office hours on Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

The Hidalgo and Starr counties election departments will remain open until 7 p.m. Cameron County's election department will be open until 6 p.m.

Election officials will be assisting voters with any questions they have regarding their voter registration status.

A drive-thru service from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will take place at the Hidalgo County Elections Department main office front entrance located at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

“This will give voters an opportunity to register or make changes to their voter registration record in preparation for the upcoming November 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election and Local Entities Elections,” Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said.

The last day to register to vote for the November 2021 elections is Oct. 4.

Early voting begins Oct. 18 and will run through Oct. 29.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

View your county's sample ballots below: