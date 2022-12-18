Valley family remembers horrific drunk driving accident

The Ayala family felt the direct impact of a drunk driver just over a year ago.

They say on a Friday night, their family left their house to go eat, and during that car ride, in a blink of an eye, their life changed once a drunk driver crashed into them.

Mario Ayala says, although he is glad they all made it out alive, their family will forever remember the devastation of that day.

First responders reportedly responded to the scene in four to five minutes, however, Cynthia Ayala, was trapped inside the vehicle for an hour and half.

She was sent to the ICU for three months due to a broken spine.