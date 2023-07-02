Valley family shares experience with scoliosis

Each year, three million new cases of scoliosis are diagnosed in the U.S. A physical therapist at DHR Health is using a specialized approach to treating the condition.

Sofia Adame was 12 years old when she found out she had Scoliosis.

"I was kind of shocked when I found out. I didn't feel any pain," Sofia said.

Scoliosis is an abnormal curvature of the spine. Some signs and symptoms include uneven shoulders, head not centered directly above the pelvis, one or both hips are raised, or the body leans to one side.

It can be hard for parents to detect.

"It was just a matter of how did I miss this?" Sofia's mother, Erika Adame, said.

Erika believes the pandemic played a role in her daughter's late diagnosis.

"When she was in fifth grade, it was during COVID, so we were on lockdown. So she missed that very crucial time to get that spinal screen," Erika said.

Sofia found out about her diagnosis during a doctor's appointment for a sprained ankle. Her mother wanted to check her back as well, so she asked for an x-ray.

"That's where they discovered her curve was over 20 degrees, which is when they refer them to an orthopedic specialist," Erika said.

As an athlete who's looking to play high school sports, Sofia wanted to avoid surgery at all costs. So her mother began researching treatment methods.

"Via Facebook, I joined Scoliosis groups, and so it's like parents talking about their journey with scoliosis with their children and so that's where I found out about Schroth. So of course I looked it up and Jorge was the only therapist here in the Valley who is certified in Schroth Physical Therapy," Erika said.

The Schroth Method uses customized exercises to return the patient's curved spine to a more natural position.

"This is a classic curvature pattern that we see. The curve goes to the right and then on the lower back it goes to the left side," Dr. Jorge Escobedo said. "Specific exercises that focus a lot on posture correction."

Dr. Escobedo says Schroth doesn't work for all patients.

"Like Cerebral Palsy, spinal or muscular atrophies...often they develop scoliosis because of neurological deficits," Dr. Escobedo said.

If you see symptoms in your child, go see your physician for a screening. To get Schroth treatment, your doctor will have to refer you to a certified physical therapist.

"It's just going to bring awareness that it's going to become... a lifelong journey. Because she has Scoliosis, where there is not really like a cure for it. So she's going to have to be able to manage that for the rest of her life. Schroth Therapy really helps her with that," Erika said.