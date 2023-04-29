Valley Family to Fight for Property after Receiving Letters Regarding Border Wall

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley family says the government is threatening to sue for their property in order to build the border wall.

The family refuses to sign a letter requesting the right of entry on their property.

Jose Alfredo Cavazos explains they would lose their main source of income because his family raises cattle and rents a portion of their property to 30 tenants.

"Well, that's like saying, ‘Why don't you give up your life?’ Because this is my life, this property,” says Cavazos.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg reports on how the family received a second letter explaining the government intends to take the family to court to acquire the land by eminent domain.

The law states the government has the right to take private property with payment of just compensation.

