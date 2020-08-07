Valley farm crops damaged due to Hurricane Hanna

Farmlands across The Rio Grande Valley have taken a hit due to Hurricane Hanna.

While some crops like corn and grain were spared by Hurricane Hanna - Agriculture & Natural Resources agent Vidal Saenz said some crops like cotton - the Valley's main export - are in for tough times.

"The only immediate aid is what they call emergency loans through USDA farm services agency. They have to have qualifying losses of 30% or greater to be able to qualify for one of those," Saenz said.

Hanna’s devastation wasn't limited to large scale operations.

Farmer for Marigold's in Harlingen Jennifer Wilson said they need clear skies after the 17 inches of rain fields have seen.

”It's still too muddy. We can't get the tractor into the field to get everything plowed under and get ready to re-plant," Wilson said. "So we're hoping next week we can get them planted in the ground."

