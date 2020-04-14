x

Valley farmers asking USDA for relief amid pandemic

Tuesday, April 14 2020
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

MERCEDES – It’s the end of harvest for the Rio Grande Valley citrus industry, but the beginning of a temporary normal.

City and county guidelines have set in, meaning masks for workers in packing sheds and fields, distancing rules, and of course – sanitizing equipment. The agriculture industry had to change how they worked.

It’s not only new guidelines coming into play. The number of sales and movement of product is down.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture received a letter from three citrus mutual from Texas, California and Florida, estimating the losses to certain varieties of citrus to be more than $200 million as of now.

