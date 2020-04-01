Valley fire officials report increase in home incidents

EDINBURG – Many people working from home are using electronics like laptops more often than they normally would. And fire officials report they’re seeing an uptick of incidents at homes.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider says one fire they went to this past week was actually caused by a laptop.

"It sat there and it was being charged but it got overheated and it set the bed on fire so just make sure that your laptops that they're sitting on a hard surface where there's actually an opening under that allows ventilation to occur," says Snider.

Snider stresses that with more people at home now, everyone should have an evacuation plan and check their smoke detectors.

