Valley first responders help battle Texas Panhandle wildfire

Eight first responders from the Rio Grande Valley are currently fighting the wildfires at the Panhandle.

They're stationed at the Smokehouse Creek fire that's burned over a million acres, making it the largest wildfire in Texas history. So far, the blaze has killed two people.

"We're worried about their safety, we're worried about their well-being," Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says the group of three paramedics and one firefighter left Friday. He said his crew on the front lines shared photos showing the dry conditions and high winds they are facing.

"I'm very proud of our guys that are out there," Rodriguez said. "Periodically we've checked in on them, and they're in high spirits, they're working hard, and they're just happy to help."

Rodriguez says a second team of four firefighters from Pharr and Weslaco are currently in Beeville. They're waiting to see if they'll be sent up north.

"It feels good, you know. We take pride in serving our community, but now we are taking on a bigger role," Pharr Battalion Chief David Martinez said.

Martinez is in charge of the team in Beeville.

"We are going to be out representing the Valley, and we are going to try and make the Valley proud and assist in any way we can," Martinez said.