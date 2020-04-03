Valley first responders take extra precautions amid coronavirus pandemic
Emergency Medical Services across the Rio Grande Valley are making changes to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
EMS implemented a new screening process for coronavirus during a dispatch call.
“As soon as we hear positive, we do get a little bit more anxiety, but throughout the years we have learned to control that anxiety and we had to deal with it in a positive way,” said one of the EMS medics.
Stephanie Estrada says so far there has been about 50 cases where EMS has had to wear additional protective equipment.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Maximum of 2 people per household allowed in Weslaco businesses
-
Crisis line launched to help cope with anxiety amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Valley health officials expand on hospital resources available for coronavirus treatment
-
Harlingen police looking for 2 men following home burglary
-
Valley first responders taking extra precautions amid pandemic