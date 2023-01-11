Valley flights resume after pilot system outage
Flights are resuming in Rio Grande Valley airports.
The FAA announced an outage to their pilot alert system early Wednesday morning, grounding all planes.
The FAA's Notice to Air Missions system sends out real-time flight hazards to commercial pilots like dangerous or strong weather alerts.
When the system went down and pilots were not able to get the alerts, all flights were grounded until about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A few delays were reported at the McAllen Internation Airport, but none seem to be related to the system outage.
Some passengers said they are still keeping a close eye on the situation this morning.
