Valley food bank adapts as outbreak surges demand

On Tuesday, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley distributed food until 11 a.m. – last week the food bank had to close earlier due to the high demand.

Now the food bank volunteers have also started going out to communities to make sure nobody goes hungry.

Due to the high demand families will only be allowed to visit the food bank once every 30 days.

Food will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m every Tuesday or until capacity is reached.

Emergency pantry services for seniors 60 and older are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays.