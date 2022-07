Valley Football Bi-District Playoff Schedule

WESLACO - A total of 30 Valley high school football teams will participate in the playoffs. Here's a look at the entire bi-district schedule.

6A DIVISION 1

McAllen Memorial vs United South

at Laredo SAC

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Edinburg North at San Benito

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

United at Mission

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM

Los Fresnos at Weslaco

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM

6A DIVISION 2

Vela at Harlingen

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Harlingen South at Weslaco East

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Eagle Pass at PSJA

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 PM

Rowe vs Alexander

at Laredo SAC

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 PM

5A DIVISION 1

Pace vs Miller

at CC Buc Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 PM

Palmview at Victoria West

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Flour Bluff at Rio Grande City

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

CC Veterans at Mission Veterans

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

5A DIVISION 2

SA Southside at Pioneer

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Alice at Mercedes

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Edcouch-Elsa at Calallen

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Sharyland at Port Lavaca Calhoun

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

4A DIVISION 1

La Feria vs La Vernia

at CC Cabaniss Stadium

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Hidalgo vs Boerne

at Alamodome

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 PM

Grulla vs Gonzales

at Flour Bluf HS

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

4A DIVISION 2

Progreso vs Rockport-Fulton

at Falfurrias HS

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 PM

Rio Hondo vs Orange Grove

at Falfurrias HS

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

Port Isabel vs Sinton

at CC Buc Stadium

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

West Oso at Raymondville

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 PM

3A DIVISION 1

Lyford at Marion

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM

2A DIVISION 1

Santa Maria vs Weimar

at Taft HS

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 PM

2A DIVISION 2

La Villa vs Falls City

at Tuloso-Midway HS

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 PM