Valley health experts give safety tips on handling food during Super Bowl Sunday

Preparations for Super Bowl Sunday are underway, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Americans eat more food during the big game than any other day except for Thanksgiving.

With all that food sitting out, it can be easy for someone to get sick from watch parties.

The easiest thing anyone can do to keep their guests from getting sick is to begin by first washing their hands with soap before preparing any food.

The United States Department of Agriculture found that nearly 100 percent of people were not washing their hands when they started cooking or handling raw meat.

Food safety is so important because it helps prevent foodborne illnesses. So it's best to make sure to keep raw meats and prepped foods separated.

Another tip is to use a meat thermometer and follow cooking guidelines, such as cooking steaks and other raw meat at 145 degrees. Ground beef should be cooked at 160 degrees and chicken at 165 degrees.

The USDA recommends that after more than two hours, leftovers should be thrown out.

"If you are leaving foods, what's called the temperature danger zone in between 40 degrees and 140 degrees, for more than two hours, then it's more at risk of developing bacteria," South Texas Health System Dietitian Lesley Garcia said.

So that might mean putting only half the food out and keeping the other half in the fridge, and then refill food trays during the halftime performance.

It's also best to ensure hot foods are kept warm and cold cuts are kept in the fridge if they're not being eaten.