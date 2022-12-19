Valley health official advises to get At-Home covid tests

The chances for a general mask mandate for the entire community are pretty low right now, according to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

However, with people taking time to travel and be with friends and family, it could very well head in that direction.

Although hospitalizations have gone down to under 100 as compared to thousands we were seeing during the height of the pandemic, Melendez and other health officials are predicting case numbers to spike after Christmas.

"Without any doubt, it will bump up on Christmas again, our numbers will increase through the end of this year and to next year as they have in all diseases and specifically with COVID," Melendez said.

However, Melendez says we can expect to see masks highly suggested in areas - for example, private businesses and some medical facilities.

At-Home covid tests are available right now from the federal government, and Melendez is encouraging all of us to take advantage.

The best time to use the test is when you experience symptoms like fever, chills, shortness of breath, or when you have been around a person who has tested positive.

If you feel sick, it is best to isolate yourself and wait for the results.

To get your At-Home covid test, click here.