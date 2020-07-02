Valley health officials stress need of staff, space, responsibility among public

On Wednesday, medical officials in the Rio Grande Valley held a forum stressing their need of staff. They also shared at times emergency rooms have run out of space and go into diversion.

The increase of patients is putting more pressure on hospitals across the Valley. Medical officials in the area say going into diversion is a situation that can change quickly and needs to be constantly reassessed.

Dr. Carlos Cardenas, DHR Health chairman, says hospitals are doing their part, now the public needs to do theirs, including children.

Watch the video above for the full report.