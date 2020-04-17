Valley hospitals call on former virus patients to donate plasma to treat infected

EDINBURG – Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley are teaming up in hopes of finding a treatment for the coronavirus. At the center of the effort are people who contracted the virus and survived.

Early studies indicate that convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors contains antibodies that may help fight the virus. Hospitals are hoping to collect it from Valley residents who no longer have it to treat others who do.

Plasma donors are required to have had a proven documented infection of COVID-19 and must have had at least a 14-day period of recovery with no symptoms.

