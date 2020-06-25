Valley hospitals concerned about capacity as more coronavirus patients are admitted

With positive COVID-19 cases still surging across the Rio Grande Valley, many hospitals are now concerned about capacity.

The fear of reaching capacity is now real as more and more patients are admitted. Hospitals are trying to find ways to accommodate.

Pulmonary Specialist Federico Vallejo says that as the numbers rise, he sees more critical cases while hospitals expand COVID-19 units.

In a county where Vallejo says hospitals get around 80 coronavirus patients a day, officials are thinking ahead to worst case scenarios.

In Hidalgo County three potential overflow sites have been identified that are now going through the approval process. One of those will be picked once its approved by the state.

Watch the video for the full story.