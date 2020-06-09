Valley hospitals to receive additional cases of drug used to treat coronavirus patients

Rio Grande Valley hospitals will receive an additional round of an antiviral drug used to treat the coronavirus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, to three Valley hospitals.

Cameron County will receive two cases of remdesivir, according to a news release from the governor's office. Hidalgo County will receive one case of the drug.

“Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” according to the news release. “Using a five-day average of hospitalization data from May 25th through May 29th, DSHS used county weighting of the number of COVID positive patients in hospitals to determine the number of Remdesivir cases per county. The number of Remdesivir cases each hospital will receive is allocated based on the hospitalized COVID positive patients in their hospital and county allocation.”