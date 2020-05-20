Valley hospitals to receive antiviral drug used to treat coronavirus patients

Rio Grande Valley hospitals will receive a drug used to treat the coronavirus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, to four Valley hospitals.

Cameron County will receive one case of remdesivir, according to a news release from the governor's office. Hidalgo County will receive three cases of the drug.

“Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” according to the news release. “To ensure the medication can quickly be used for patients across the state, the distribution is based on the number of patients in the hospital and in intensive care in each hospital region. Within those regions, allocations are based on the number of intensive care beds by hospital.”