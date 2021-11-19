Valley impacted by nationwide health care staff shortage

Thousands of healthcare workers across the country have left or changed professions during the pandemic.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the staffing shortages result in fewer beds available for patients.

“We have, for example, 2000 hospital beds in Hidalgo County,” Melendez said. “But we can only use 1200 right now because we just don’t have enough nursing staff.”

Says with so many changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, some doctors have decided to start practicing.

Watch the video above for the full story.