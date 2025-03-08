Valley law enforcement boosting patrols for Spring Break
Some Rio Grande Valley school districts are already out on Spring Break.
Police want to remind everyone that there will be enchanced patrols on the road this month. They will be looking for anyone who is drinking and driving and driving recklessly.
They're hoping this initative will help to keep the roads safer and prevent any accidents. The boost in patrols are scheduled until at least March 25.
