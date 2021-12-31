Valley law enforcement warn against celebratory gunfire for New Year’s

The sound of fireworks is something people everywhere I'm familiar with on New Year's Eve, but many are also familiar with the sound of gunshots.

Law enforcement officials Valley-wide are urging gun owners to lock away their firearms this holiday weekend.

Brownsville police Officer Martin Sandoval says people should remember that celebratory gunfire is illegal.

"We will charge those people with something called discharge of a firearm in a certain municipality," Sandoval said. "A class a misdemeanor, which is fine's and some jail time."

The Brownsville Police Department and other Valley authorities say they plan to deploy special task forces to patrol and arrest anyone firing a gun illegally.

An effort to officially ban celebratory shooting in the Valley is still in the works among legislators.

Watch the video above for the full story.