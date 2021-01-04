Valley lawmakers return to Washington for 117th Congress focused on COVID-19 vaccine

Rio Grande Valley lawmakers were sworn in Sunday for the 117th Congress.

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville; U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen; and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, were re-elected in November.

"I'm honored that the citizens of South Texas are allowing me to go back and represent them for another two years," Vela said. "This is the beginning of my fifth term and I'll just continue to do the work that I've been doing for the past eight years."

All three said COVID-19 will be a top priority for federal lawmakers.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Trump administration failed to take advantage of the power of the federal system to centralize the testing process and now the vaccination process," Vela said. "But I can tell you that on Jan. 20, when President Biden takes over, that things will be different."

