Valley leaders call on Biden to visit the Valley border

The Republican National Committee wants President Biden to visit the Valley.

They made the call Sunday near Mission.

In Granjeno, people gathered at Cabrera, a bar near the border, listening to musicians with a drink in hand.

For more than 10 years, Javier has played music in the area and listened to what is happening around him.

"Sure, we need to get immigration in check a little, but I don't think that's the answer," Javier said.

He saw members of the Republican National Committee and heard them call what's going on at the border a 'crisis.'

He and others don't agree with the label.

Martha Rodriguez, who has been living in Granjeno for over 40 years, feels the same.

"Not so much a crisis, but based on security," Rodriguez said. "It would be a good idea for him to come and see what we go through and experience on a daily basis."

The longtime Granjeno resident agrees with the call made by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and members of the RNC to see President Biden visit the Valley.

This comes after he made his first stop to the border since taking office two years ago.

"He needs to come to the Rio Grande Valley," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. He shouldn't just do two hours in El Paso and think that's enough."

McDaniel along with Valley leaders spoke about the issues that fuel what they say is a 'border crisis.' That included funding to address mental health issues and suicide rates within border patrol.

"It's sad to see these deaths with the border patrols and the immoral that they have to put up with these horrific sites when they go to work every day," Hidalgo County GOP Support Committee Chairman Gary Groves said.

Groves said there needs to be an organized system to better manage the influx of migrants coming into the country illegally. He also wants changes to address the human trafficking in the Valley.

"The communities are being inundated," McDaniel said. "They don't have the resources to support this influx of immigrants coming across the border."

McDaniel says by being in the Valley, it will help the Biden Administration understand the issues the Valley faces when it comes to illegal immigration.

"My guess is he's not going to come here, even though Democrats and Republicans are asking him to come because it is a crisis and these communities are dealing with it every day," McDaniel said.