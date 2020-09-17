Valley Made, Local Strong: Big Mamma's Tacos
Driving down McColl by Business 83 in McAllen it's hard to miss the signs from Big Mamma's Tacos, and this has been a dream in the making for quite some time.
"Actually it's a dream of my husband that he's had actually since college," says Kimberly Acevedo.
With the inspiration for 'Big Mamma's' coming from a very special lady: His mom.
Whether it's breakfast or lunch, you can get your next bite to eat at this fairly new food truck.
It's not only a food truck they're taking care of.
They also own All Occasions Party Rental, a rental company that has been around for 23 years.
Watch the video for the full story.
