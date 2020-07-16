Valley Made, Local Strong: Creative Arts Studio

The Creative Arts Studio in Mission started in 2013 as a community development program providing an outlet for kids stuck at home through their mission of empowering students.

"As artists we feel like we're game changers in society so we both have been related to the public system of education and we just felt like we wanted more for the community," says Augusto Contreras, Development Coordinator of Creative Arts Studios.

They have 24 classes in total, but classes have been looking a little different lately.

"Right now we're running three summer camps through zoom, online classes," explains Contreras.

Whether it's art, dance, the bass, or the drums, you can learn a lot at the creative arts studio in Mission.

Their goal is to help children not only learn an art, but to perform it.

