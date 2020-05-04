Valley Make-A-Wish chapter adapts to challenges amid coronavirus outbreak

The Rio Grande Valley’s Make-A-Wish chapter is working to adapt to the challenges of the coronavirus outbreak.

Local Make-A-Wish President Ava Sandlin says about 40 children were set to visit Disney parks during the summer, but reservations had to be put on hold.

One of the eligible children, Juan from Weslaco, had wished for a birthday party at a pizza place – instead he was treated to a toy shopping spree, including a Play Station console.

“It gives them the will to keep fighting and to look forward to another tomorrow,” Sandlin said.

