Valley man creates website to better track coronavirus cases

A Rio Grande Valley resident is used his own skills to help people keep a better track of the coronavirus in the area.

Julio Maldonado created a website, showing how quickly COVID-19 cases are being added. The site is also counting how many people are considered recovered and how many have died to help the local public keep track.

“So many people are visual learners, so am I. So, once I actually got to look at this, see how the website came out, it makes me personally feel a little bit safer,” explained Maldonado.

Maldonado collects numbers from local county press releases and breaks them down. Anyone interested in viewing the website, can click here.

