Valley man shares battle with addiction

A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of a drug that reverses overdoses.

Paramedics say fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, and that's usually the case around the holiday season.

Andres Martinez is 33-years-old. He is currently getting help from the Outcome Detox and Recovery Center in Brownsville.

"It's really hard. I know I'm doing it for myself, but I'm doing it more for them," Martinez said.

His wife and six children drive him to want to be better.

Martinez has used methadone since 2020.

He says the problem stems from his childhood. At a young age, he looked for medical help.

"They ended up putting me on depression pills, and that's where I think my addiction started, when I was real little, like 5th or 6th grade," Martinez said.

For years, Martinez took pills for depression, and at 21 years old, he became addicted to pain medication.

"I've been battling it since," Martinez said. "I've been two, like two mental institutions, two rehabs," Martinez said.

Martinez says, at one point, he was sober for 16 months, but he became injured and doctors prescribed him pain medication.

"Just like an addict right when I got out of the hospital, straight to the pills, straight to what put me in the hospital," Martinez said.

Martinez says he has had many close calls.

"It's concerning right, in the sense that we're seeing more folks getting either addicted to this type of medication or it being abused," South Texas Emergency Care Foundation Registered Nurse Rene Perez said.

A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of an opioid reversing drug, known as Narcan.

So far, this year, paramedics have administered more than 170 doses.

Last year, that number was around 70.

Paramedics say they are seeing more cases of fentanyl related overdoses.

"We use Narcan to try and decipher if it's an opioid drug of that caliber to reverse the effect," South Texas Emergency Care Foundation Paramedic Abel Villareal said. "That's the only way we'll actually know more or less what it is."

They fear more calls for opioid overdoses could be coming, because the holiday season is around the corner.

Martinez hopes not only for his recovery, but for others to have the strength for a better tomorrow.

"If you need help, just reach out, everybody is worth it, even if you don't believe in yourself," Martine said. "You don't believe you're worth it, you are."