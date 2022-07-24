Valley marching bands practicing for new season amid hot weather

Marching bands across the Valley have started preparing for the new season.

“Our number one priority is to make sure the kids have fun,” Edinburgh High School head band Director Jason Rogers said. “They're together, they belong to something that's bigger than themselves, and they learn how to sacrifice a little bit of themselves for the good of the whole.”

But preparing for the season doesn't come without its challenges.

On a typical rehearsal day, the Edinburg High School band spends up to three hours outside.

“We'll probably take about close to 8,000 steps, which is an incredible amount,” Rogers said. “They'll burn about 3,000 calories in the span of a two and a half to three-hour rehearsal.”

Beating the Valley heat is half the battle, and it comes with restrictions.

“If the heat index is ever above 110, we have to be inside, or if the temperature is above 105, we have to be inside, “Rogers said.

That's why Edinburg High School is asking the community to donate water and Gatorade to local marching bands.

“If you're in McAllen, donate to your McAllen band,” Rogers said. “If you're in Sharyland, donate to your Sharyland bands because we can all use that at this time."

