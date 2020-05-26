Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor fallen state trooper
A Rio Grande Valley Marine made sure fallen heroes were remembered this Memorial Day.
Gilbert Villarreal completed a 22-mile ruck march from Mission to La Joya with a 22-pound ruck on his back to honor fallen State Trooper Moises Sanchez and veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Villarreal says he felt a connection to Sanchez through the Marine Corps and the number 22 represents the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.
Watch the video above for further details.
More News
News Video
-
Gold Star son of Vietnam War Marine honors father's service differently this...
-
Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor fallen state trooper
-
Memorial Day Silent March in Brownsville holds prominence despite low turnout
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Yummy's
-
Son of POW Korean War veteran awaits proper burial, carries on to...