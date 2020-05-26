x

Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor fallen state trooper

A Rio Grande Valley Marine made sure fallen heroes were remembered this Memorial Day.

Gilbert Villarreal completed a 22-mile ruck march from Mission to La Joya with a 22-pound ruck on his back to honor fallen State Trooper Moises Sanchez and veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Villarreal says he felt a connection to Sanchez through the Marine Corps and the number 22 represents the number of veterans who commit suicide every day.

