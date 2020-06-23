Valley Metro requiring passengers, staff to wear face masks while riding transit

Valley Metro Public transportation is adding safety measures and guidelines for both passengers and employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Regional Transit Thomas Logan says they’ve had a close eye on CDC guidelines as they are considered an essential public need.

According to Logan, Valley Metro will now be requiring passengers and staff wear masks to practice social distancing and hygiene – those who refuse to comply will be asked to get off the bus.

Anyone who doesn’t comply will be reported to dispatch, who will determine if authorities need to be called.

For more information watch the video above.