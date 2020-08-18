Valley non-profit organization delivers meals to students

Getting enough food to eat is still difficult for many people in the Rio Grande Valley.

But one non-profit has stepped up their efforts to make sure kids don't go hungry.

According to the RGV Food Bank, nearly 1 in 2 children in the Valley live at or below the federal poverty level. The pandemic is making matters worse with many parents losing their jobs.

Doug Hargis heads up Pepsi Co.’s Food for Good program and he says they've given out more tan 750,000 meals across the Valley. He says they prioritized rural areas because a lot of students don't have access to transportation. Also, since the meals are delivered through the mail, there's no contact.

Food for Good works with other non-profits here in the Rio Grande Valley like Be a Champion, to find kids in need.

To see if your child qualifies, visit this website.

Watch the video for the full story.