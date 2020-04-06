Valley non-profits assist undocumented workers amid coronavirus outbreak

More than 500,000 Texans have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks.

For over 20 years, Jonathan Alvarez and his wife have relied on their landscaping business as their only source of income.

Now because of county-wide 'at home' order they can't do their job.

“I am undocumented. There are many like me out there; I can't just apply for unemployment or I don't have a company to fall back on,” Alvarez said.

Sister Phylis Peters with Proyecto Juan Diego wants families like Alvarez's to know there is help available.

For more information watch the video above.