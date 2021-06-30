Valley nonprofit offers help for veterans with PTSD

A local nonprofit organization founded by veterans is working to make events like Independence Day easier for those dealing with anxiety disorders.

As many look forward to the large crowds and fireworks that come with the 4th of July celebrations, the holiday can be especially tough for people struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Adrian Agapito at DHR Health Behavioral Hospital says people who have PTSD immediately feel a sense of severe anxiety, horror, and hopelessness when triggered by something that reminds them of a traumatic event.

Experts say things that can be traumatic for one person is different for another.

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Associated (STAIVA) helps veterans dealing with PTSD throughout the Valley. The organization also teaches families how to understand the condition and ways to help combat it.

Veteran and Assistant Director of STAIVA Esteban Ramos said the organization offers assistance seeking mental health professionals and offers group meetings to help vets feel less alone.

If you need help getting through the holiday weekend, contact STAIVA at 956-266-7521.