Valley officials meet to discuss ways to decrease illegal border crossings

The Hidalgo police chief says his department assisting U.S. Border Patrol with immigration related calls is putting a strain on his department.

“It's an everyday battle to help and rescue people and assist border patrol,” Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said. “The way immigrants keep coming in could be better… I guess they just don't want to wait."

Rodriguez was among those at a Thursday meeting between State Representative Sergio Munoz Jr. and a Mexican state official from Tamaulipas to talk about ways to stop illegal immigration.

Mexican officials say there are more than 8,000 in Reynosa waiting to cross over.

“The state of Texas has invested billions of dollars when it comes to security and public safety here in Texas, especially here on the border,” Munoz Jr. said. “However, we know that it is an issue at the federal level, and for us, we're constantly trying to get assistance and work with our federal partners to see if there's going to be any type of solution at the national level."

The Biden Administration recently rolled out a number of immigration related policies. One requires asylum hopefuls to make appointments through the CBP One app before showing up at the border to claim asylum.

Another policy targets migrants from five countries that make up the majority of the illegal border crossers by deporting them if they are caught crossing without permission.

Those migrants could also be banned from trying to re-enter the country for five years.