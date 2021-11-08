Valley officials react to reopening of border to fully vaccinated travelers

Public officials in the Rio Grande Valley are reacting to the reopening of the border to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday.

After being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, land and ferry ports of entry reopened to travelers who can prove they are fully vaccinated.

Read the official statements from public officials below:

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar:

“I am thrilled to say that starting today, fully vaccinated foreign citizens traveling for non-essential reasons, who are able to provide proof of vaccination, will be allowed to enter the United Stated by land,” said Congressman Cuellar. “It has been nineteen months since restrictions were placed on non-essential travel through our land ports of entry. The resulting limited traffic along the Texas-Mexico border had a devastating impact on retail sales in our border communities. The reduction of Mexican shoppers resulted in a decrease in labor, income, and demand for goods and services, our economies lost billions of dollars. With fully vaccinated non-essential consumers now being allowed to cross into the United States by land, our economies are on a path to full-recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in January 2022, all foreign citizens, essential or non-essential, traveling to the U.S. will be required to provide proof of vaccination. These new protocols will apply to travel by air, land, or ferry. Therefore, I encourage all essential travelers to get vaccinated now if you have not done so already.”

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez:

“Today marks a significant day for this community’s road to economic revitalization. With the opening of our international ports of entry to our neighbors for non-essential purposes we begin the process of reuniting families and providing a welcome jolt of economic activity to our businesses. We have been calling for this day to happen for months and I am happy that it is finally here.”